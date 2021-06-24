India's eng, research, development market to reach USD 63 bln by 2025 : Nasscom

India's share in the global engineering and research and development (ER&D) market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12-13 per cent to reach USD 63 billion by 2025, according to industry body Nasscom.

Speaking at the Nasscom Engineering R&D Showcase 2021 event, Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh noted that the pandemic has altered the way consumers behave, interact with companies, and how businesses interact.

Contactless technologies, analytics, software-led systems are changing how products are designed, redesigned, engineered, and consumed, she added.

''...this represents a very unique opportunity for the ER&D companies in India that are primarily focusing on product design and innovation to partner with global enterprises and engineer the future, global megatrends like sustainability, create even more opportunities for product redesign and innovation and that is going to be tremendously important for the future of this industry,'' Ghosh said.

She said India's share in the global engineering and research and development (ER&D) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12-13 per cent to reach USD 63 billion by 2025 from USD 31 billion in 2019.

''This growth is being driven by global enterprises across automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, medical devices, industrial and energy, semiconductor, telecom who are tapping into Indian ER&D's ability to power innovation, drive high impact service delivery by leveraging the think force of the future,” she added.

The event also saw participation from global CXOs such as John Neuffer (President and CEO of Semiconductor Industry Association), Pieter von Groos (SVP and Head – Product Engineering of Philips), Vikram Gupta (SVP – IoT Compute and Wireless of Infineon), Guruswamy Ganesh (Senior Vice President, Flash Product Engineering, Western Digital Corporation) and others.

