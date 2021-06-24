Left Menu

India's eng, research, development market to reach USD 63 bln by 2025 : Nasscom

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 21:08 IST
India's eng, research, development market to reach USD 63 bln by 2025 : Nasscom
  • Country:
  • India

India's share in the global engineering and research and development (ER&D) market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12-13 per cent to reach USD 63 billion by 2025, according to industry body Nasscom.

Speaking at the Nasscom Engineering R&D Showcase 2021 event, Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh noted that the pandemic has altered the way consumers behave, interact with companies, and how businesses interact.

Contactless technologies, analytics, software-led systems are changing how products are designed, redesigned, engineered, and consumed, she added.

''...this represents a very unique opportunity for the ER&D companies in India that are primarily focusing on product design and innovation to partner with global enterprises and engineer the future, global megatrends like sustainability, create even more opportunities for product redesign and innovation and that is going to be tremendously important for the future of this industry,'' Ghosh said.

She said India's share in the global engineering and research and development (ER&D) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12-13 per cent to reach USD 63 billion by 2025 from USD 31 billion in 2019.

''This growth is being driven by global enterprises across automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, medical devices, industrial and energy, semiconductor, telecom who are tapping into Indian ER&D's ability to power innovation, drive high impact service delivery by leveraging the think force of the future,” she added.

The event also saw participation from global CXOs such as John Neuffer (President and CEO of Semiconductor Industry Association), Pieter von Groos (SVP and Head – Product Engineering of Philips), Vikram Gupta (SVP – IoT Compute and Wireless of Infineon), Guruswamy Ganesh (Senior Vice President, Flash Product Engineering, Western Digital Corporation) and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021