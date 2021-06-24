300 migrants may have died in recent capsizing of ship off Yemen coast -U.N.

A U.N. official said on Thursday that as many as 300 migrants may have died after a ship capsized recently off Yemen's coast, highlighting the risks of a longstanding migration route from the Horn of Africa to the rich Gulf states in search of work.

United Nations resident and humanitarian coordinator David Gressly said the migrants crisis is adding more pressure on an already dire humanitarian situation in Yemen.

A number of bodies washed up at Ras al-Arah on Yemen's Red Sea coast earlier this month after a migrant boat sank offshore.

