Left Menu

RBI launches FY21 round of survey on ITES exports

The Reserve Bank on Thursday said it has launched the 2020-21 round of its annual survey on computer software and information technology enabled services ITES exports, results of which are used for compilation of balance of payments statistics.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 21:45 IST
RBI launches FY21 round of survey on ITES exports
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank on Thursday said it has launched the 2020-21 round of its annual survey on computer software and information technology enabled services (ITES) exports, results of which are used for compilation of balance of payments statistics. The RBI has been conducting this annual survey since 2002-03. It collects data on various aspects of computer services exports as well as exports of ITES and business process outsourcing (BPO). The survey results are released in the public domain, besides being used for compilation of balance of payments (BoP) statistics and other uses, it said in a release. In another release, the RBI said it has also launched the 2020-21 round of the annual survey on 'Foreign Liabilities and Assets of Mutual Funds and Asset Management Companies'. The survey collects information from mutual fund companies and asset management companies on their external financial liabilities and assets as at end-March of the latest financial year. Consolidated results of the survey are released in the public domain, besides being used for compilation of India's external sector statistics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021