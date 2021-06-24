Customs sleuths arrest trio, Seize 80 iPhones worth Rs 1 crore at Hyderabad airport

Customs officials have arrested three persons, including two passengers who arrived here from Sharjah, for allegedly trying to smuggle 80 iPhones worth over one crore.

The duo arrived on Wednesday and made an attempt to leave the airport by leaving their baggage at the luggage conveyor belt, an official release said on Thursday.

''The passengers were apprehended and the baggage left near the luggage belt was opened and found to contain 80 iPhones concealed inside,'' it said.

The accused are involved in an organized smuggling of dutiable goods in commercial quantities, the release said, adding the sleuths seized Rs four lakh from one of the accused.PTI GDK BN BALA BN BALA

