Left Menu

U.S. Treasury's Yellen to attend G20 finance, climate meetings in Italy

"While in Venice, Secretary Yellen will continue to reinforce the U.S. commitment to multilateralism and advance U.S. policy priorities on global tax policy, climate change, an inclusive economic recovery, and global health," the Treasury said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 22:04 IST
U.S. Treasury's Yellen to attend G20 finance, climate meetings in Italy
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will attend the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Venice, Italy, on July 9-10 to press U.S. policy priorities on taxes, climate change and an inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Treasury said on Thursday.

Yellen will meet with G20 counterparts and attend the Venice International Conference on Climate with G20 counterparts on July 11. She will then travel to Brussels to meet with European Union counterparts and the Eurogroup "to discuss U.S. policy priorities and respective efforts to support the economic recovery," the Treasury said. Yellen said on Wednesday that she is seeking to win G20 finance ministers' endorsement of the "core principles" of U.S. proposals to revamp international taxation, including a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15%.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that a draft communique being circulated ahead of the G20 meeting indicated the finance leaders would endorse a global minimum tax, although it made no reference to a specific rate. "While in Venice, Secretary Yellen will continue to reinforce the U.S. commitment to multilateralism and advance U.S. policy priorities on global tax policy, climate change, an inclusive economic recovery, and global health," the Treasury said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021