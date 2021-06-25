German economy minister: EU, U.S. can resolve differences over steel and aluminum tariffs by end of year
Germany's economy minister said on Thursday his talks in Washington showed a window of opportunity to resolve differences and he expected the United States and European Union could resolve differences over steel and aluminum tariffs by the end of the year.
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said they also discussed the World Trade Organization waiver of intellectual property rights, but Germany does not see that as the only possible solution.
