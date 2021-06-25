The Leela Palaces, Hotels And Resorts Announces Complete Vaccination Of All Its Eligible Associates

MUMBAI, India, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts today announced the successful vaccination of all its eligible associates across the brand. The Leela had made a commitment to launch a vaccination drive that would cover its entire workforce and their families. While majority of the associates have been vaccinated with both doses, all those eligible have taken their first dose. To ensure the safety and well-being of the guests and themselves. The Leela's associates continue to follow all protocols under sUraksha by The Leela program ''In these unprecedented times, vaccination is the key element in combating the pandemic. Ensuring the vaccination of our associates has been a priority at The Leela. The safety and well-being of our guests and associates is of paramount importance to us and it is our commitment to make them feel safe in our care,'' said Anuraag Bhatnagar Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts.

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has undertaken various initiatives in support of its associates and their families during these difficult times. These initiatives include paid leaves for associates recovering from Covid-19, financial support to assist with medical expenses, doctor consultations for prompt medical guidance, and mental health counselling to support associates who may need it as they navigate their personal and professional challenges.

Advertisement

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts currently operates 9 hotels with over 3500 associates and is gearing up to open 2 more hotels soon - The Leela Gandhinagar and The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru adding another 1000 associates.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts Headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, owns and operates nine award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Goa, and Mumbai. The Leela celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was voted the World's Best Hotel Brand by Travel + Leisure, USA, World's Best Awards Survey, 2020. The brand is well poised to embrace the next phase in its growth trajectory with upcoming projects which include business hotels in Bengaluru and in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance, Geneva, Switzerland.

For more information, please visit our website www.theleela.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441809/The_Leela_Logo.jpg Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1550842/The_Leela_Fully_vaccinated.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)