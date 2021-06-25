Left Menu

Ashok Leyland forms new committee of board to drive ESG

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland said on Friday it formed a environmental, social and governance (ESG) committee headed by an independent director.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 25-06-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 11:29 IST
The company says it is committed to the path of sustainability. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland said on Friday it formed a environmental, social and governance (ESG) committee headed by an independent director. Its role will be to provide oversight and guidance in the company's journey on ESG initiatives, priorities and leading practices.

"The committee will help accelerate adoption of leading ESG practices into the business and bring added focus on being sustainable and socially responsible," said Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja. "The endeavour is to create sustainable opportunities for people, businesses and communities that we work with."

ESG initiatives in Ashok Leyland will be led by N V Balachander. Vipin Sondhi, the Managing Director and CEO, said a deep sense of social responsibility lies at the heart of Ashok Leyland operations as it aspires to be a top 10 global CV player.

"For over 70 years, we have been committed towards the good of our customers, employees, communities, value chain partners and investors. Sustainability is the foundation upon which this commitment has been built." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

