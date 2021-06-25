Left Menu

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA tentative approval for Nintedanib Capsules, 100 mg and 150 mg

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 11:55 IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA tentative approval for Nintedanib Capsules, 100 mg and 150 mg
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Glenmark) has received tentative approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Nintedanib Capsules, 100 mg and 150 mg, the generic version of Ofev®1 Capsules, 100 mg and 150 mg, of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

According to IQVIA™ sales data for the 12 month period ending April 2021, the Ofev® Capsules, 100 mg and 150 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $1.6 billion*.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 172 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 44 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across Generics, Specialty and OTC business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology. It ranks among the world's top 50 Generics and Biosimilars companies (Top 50 Company Rankings, 2020, from Informa's Generics Bulletin). The company has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), under the category of emerging markets for the third consecutive year in a row. DJSI is one of the world's most respected and widely accepted sustainability benchmarks globally with only the top ranked companies in terms of Corporate Sustainability within each industry are featured in the index. For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/451507/PRNE_Glenmark_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

