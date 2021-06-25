Left Menu

India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier will be commissioned next year: Rajnath Singh

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 25-06-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 12:11 IST
India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier will be commissioned next year: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking after reviewing IAC construction work on Friday. (ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC)will be commissioned next year and its combat capability, reach and versatility will add formidable capabilities in the country's defense, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Friday.

In a statement to the media after visiting the IAC at Ernakulam wharf of the Cochin port to review its construction progress, Singh described it as India's pride and a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

''The project was originally approved by the NDA government and has made significant progress in the recent past despite COVID.

''Commissioning of the IAC next year will be a befitting tribute to 75 years of India's independence'', Singh said in the statement read out to the media.

''The combat capability, reach and versatility of the aircraft carrier will add formidable capabilities in the defense of our country and help secure India's interests in the maritime domain,'' the Defence Minister said.

The minister said it was a pleasure to review first- hand, the work being done on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier.

Singh, who reviewed Project Seabird at Karwar, which will be the largest naval base of the Indian Navy in the future, and will provide the facilities and infrastructure to support the Navy's operations in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond, said the government is fully committed to a strong navy and these two projects are examples of our unwavering focus.

''Our impetus to modernization, harnessing India's indigenous industry and know-how, is a key priority. Forty-two of the 44 warships on order being built at Indian shipyards is a testimony to this'', he said.

He said the IAC boasts of nearly 75 percent indigenous content, from design to steel used in construction, to key weapons and sensors.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has also recently accorded approval for the RFP of Project 75-I under the Strategic Partnership model, which will give further fillip to the indigenous development of niche manufacturing technologies, the Minister said.

''These measures will help enhance the Indian Navy's operational reach and prowess to protect India's maritime interests,'' he said.

Singh said the Indian Navy remains poised and combat-ready to tackle any challenge.

''Navy's proactive forward deployment during the Galway standoff signaled our intent that we seek peace but are ready for any eventuality,'' the minister added.

He said the Navy has also made significant contributions in the fight against COVID, bringing back Indian citizens from overseas during Op Samudra Setu-I, and much-needed Liquid Medical Oxygen during Samudra Setu-lI, despite dangers of COVID spread onboard warships.

SAR efforts by the Navy during Cyclone Tauktae showcased the spirit of daring and courage among our men and women in whites, he said.

''Our efforts are in alignment with the Prime Minister's Vision of SAGAR or Security and Growth for All in the Region, and the wider goal of a Free, Open and Inclusive Indo-Pacific, to ensure peace and stability in the region,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021