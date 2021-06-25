Landslide washes away portion of NH 55 in Bengal's Darjeeling
A major landslide washed away a portion of National Highway 55 in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Friday, an official said.
No casualties, however, have been reported so far, he said.
Almost 40 metres of the national highway has been completely washed away in Gairigaon area near Tindharia early in the morning, the official said.
The landslide has blocked traffic movement on the vital road connecting Siliguri and Darjeeling, he said.
It will take time to restore connectivity through the road, he said.
However, the landslide has not cut off Darjeeling as vehicles are now being diverted through the longer route via Rohini, the official added.
