Energy, mining stocks boost FTSE 100; set for weekly gain

Energy and mining stocks led the FTSE 100 higher on Friday on the back of higher commodity prices, setting up the blue-chip index for weekly gains following a boost from a dovish central bank policy in the previous session. The benchmark FTSE 100 index <.FTSE 100> rose 0.2%. Energy shares climbed 1.02%, while miners BHP Group , Anglo American and Rio Tinto gained between 0.4% and 1.2%.

Building materials business CRH was among the top gainers on the FTSE 100 after brokerage Berenberg raised its target price on the stock. The domestically focussed mid-cap index eased 0.1%.

Travel stocks slid 0.4% even as Britain was set to publish plans to allow fully vaccinated people travel unrestricted to all countries except those with the highest COVID-19 risk. UDG Healthcare added 0.9% after it said private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) was considering raising its offer to buy the healthcare company to 1,080 pence per share.

