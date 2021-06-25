Left Menu

Maha: 30-km highway stretch in Aurangabad to be completed by mid-August

This will help prevent accidents on the existing highway that passes through city.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 25-06-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 13:33 IST
A 30-km stretch of a highway passing through Maharashtra's Aurangabad will be completed by mid-August and will help prevent accidents on the existing road that goes through the city, an official said on Friday.

The Greenfield stretch of NH-52, Dhule-Solapur Highway, will act as a bypass and reduce 80 per cent of the traffic coming into Aurangabad city, the official from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said.

The road passes through the land acquired from the Water and Land Management Institute and State Reserve Police Force, he said.

While the work on the EPC project, costing Rs 512 crore, had slowed down during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be completed in time, the official said.

The stretch will have eight vehicular underpasses, one cattle underpass and 28 km of service roads, he added.

When contacted, police commissioner Nikhil Gupta said, ''We expect that the highway to be operational at the earliest. This will help prevent accidents on the existing highway that passes through city. Currently heavy vehicles are allowed to ply at regular intervals, causing congestion on this road.'' The police have enough manpower to control traffic on the new highway stretch, he added. PTI AW ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

