Alliance Air announces daily flights between B'luru & Hyderabad from July 12

Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India, on Friday announced daily direct flight operations from Bengaluru to Hyderabad & back effective July 12.

Flight 9I 517 will depart Bengaluru at 6.45 PM and arrive in Hyderabad at 8.15 PM.

Advertisement

Flight 9I 518 will depart Hyderabad at 8.50 PM and arrive in Bengaluru at 10 PM, it said in a statement.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)