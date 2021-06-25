Alliance Air announces daily flights between B'luru & Hyderabad from July 12
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 13:42 IST
Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India, on Friday announced daily direct flight operations from Bengaluru to Hyderabad & back effective July 12.
Flight 9I 517 will depart Bengaluru at 6.45 PM and arrive in Hyderabad at 8.15 PM.
Flight 9I 518 will depart Hyderabad at 8.50 PM and arrive in Bengaluru at 10 PM, it said in a statement.PTI RS SS PTI PTI
