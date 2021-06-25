Left Menu

Alliance Air announces daily flights between B'luru & Hyderabad from July 12

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 13:42 IST
Alliance Air announces daily flights between B'luru & Hyderabad from July 12
  • Country:
  • India

Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India, on Friday announced daily direct flight operations from Bengaluru to Hyderabad & back effective July 12.

Flight 9I 517 will depart Bengaluru at 6.45 PM and arrive in Hyderabad at 8.15 PM.

Flight 9I 518 will depart Hyderabad at 8.50 PM and arrive in Bengaluru at 10 PM, it said in a statement.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021