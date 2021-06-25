Left Menu

Lightning strike kills Army jawan, injures 2 in J-K's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-06-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 14:50 IST
Lightning strike kills Army jawan, injures 2 in J-K's Poonch
  • India

An Army jawan was killed and two others suffered injuries when lightning struck a border area in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, official sources said.

Lightning struck at a forward area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sawjian sector of Mandi belt in the early hours of Friday resulting in the death of a jawan and injuries to two others, they said.

The injured have been hospitalised, they said, adding further details are awaited.

