Lightning strike kills Army jawan, injures 2 in J-K's Poonch
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-06-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 14:50 IST
An Army jawan was killed and two others suffered injuries when lightning struck a border area in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, official sources said.
Lightning struck at a forward area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sawjian sector of Mandi belt in the early hours of Friday resulting in the death of a jawan and injuries to two others, they said.
The injured have been hospitalised, they said, adding further details are awaited.
