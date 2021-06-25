Lightning strike kills Army jawan, injures 2 in J-K's Poonch

An Army jawan was killed and two others suffered injuries when lightning struck a border area in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, official sources said.

Lightning struck at a forward area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sawjian sector of Mandi belt in the early hours of Friday resulting in the death of a jawan and injuries to two others, they said.

Advertisement

The injured have been hospitalised, they said, adding further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)