Four killed as speeding truck hits bus in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 25-06-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 14:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least four people were killed and nine others sustained injuries when a stationary bus was hit by a speeding truck in Muzaffapur district early on Friday, a senior police officer said.

The bus, carrying members of a wedding party, had broken down in the middle of the road, he said.

According to officer, the accident took place around 4.30 am on the Muzaffarpur-Motihari highway.

''The bus, which was on its way to Jarang village in Muzaffarpur from Motihari, had broken down on the road due to some technical reason. A speeding truck that came from the same direction hit the bus, killing four people on the spot.

''A search to trace the truck and its driver is underway,'' he said.

Nine persons who suffered injuries in the accident were taken to a nearby hospital, the officer said, adding that the condition of three of them have been stated to be serious.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

