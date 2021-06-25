Left Menu

Silver futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 14:57 IST
Silver prices rose Rs 537 to Rs 68,270 per kg in the futures trade on Friday, as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the July delivery gained Rs 537, or 0.79 per cent, to Rs 68,270 per kg in 7,995 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading 0.87 per cent higher at USD 26.32 per ounce in New York.

