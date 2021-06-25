Euro zone bond yields edge up ahead of U.S. inflation data

Euro zone bond yields edged up on Friday ahead of U.S. inflation data that will give the latest steer on price pressures as economies bounce back from the coronavirus slump. Following a hefty sell-off last week after U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers brought forward their first projected rate hike to 2023 from 2024, euro zone bond markets calmed this week as they adapted to the Fed's messaging.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, is set to end the week a mere 2 basis points higher this week after a 7 bps rise last week. With little data coming out of the single currency bloc, euro area bond yields were steady in early Friday trade.

Germany's 10-year yield was up a basis point to -0.175% at 1026 GMT. Attention turns on Friday to the U.S. core personal consumption expenditure index reading due at 1230 GMT, which economists polled by Reuters expect to post its fastest rise in nearly three decades, with a year-on-year rise of 3.4%.

"Today, the focus will shift back to U.S. inflation with the core PCE due for release," said Michael Leister, head of interest rates strategy at Commerzbank. "Markets should be well prepared for a strong print as most of the sub-components have already been published."

Consumer price data rising at its fastest pace in 13 years in May had failed to drive a strong reaction from bond markets earlier in June. U.S. initial unemployment benefits and durable goods orders also came in weak on Thursday. In the primary market, Italy raised 3.75 billion euros from the auction of a bond due Nov 2022 and an inflation-linked 30-year bond in an auction.

Southern European bond yields rose and Italian bonds underperformed the market, with 10-year yields up nearly 3 basis points to 0.89% as investors digested further Italian supply. Friday's auction followed the sale of a seven-year floating-rate note that raised 6 billion euros on Thursday via syndication.

A significant global bond market correction is likely in the next three months as central bankers eye the exit door from pandemic emergency policy, according to a Reuters poll of strategists who also forecast modestly higher yields in a year. Late on Thursday, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said the bank could not transfer the full flexibility of its pandemic emergency bond purchases, which run out in 2022, to its conventional bond purchases.

