Left Menu

Covid-19 to worsen indebtedness of states despite economic rebound: S&P

A significant risk for the fiscal framework and performance of Indian states will be the Rs 3 trillion power sector reforms announced in FY2021-22 budget presented by the central government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 16:29 IST
Covid-19 to worsen indebtedness of states despite economic rebound: S&P
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

S&P Global Ratings on Friday said the Covid pandemic could worsen structural deficits and indebtedness of states, despite a likely rebound in the economy over the next 12-24 months.

The US-based rating agency expects the country's economic growth to remain above average over the next few years and the rebound in the economy in the current fiscal ending March 31, 2022, will feed into states' revenues.

S&P estimates revenues of states to increase by an average of 17 percent annually over fiscals 2021-2023.

''The Covid-19 pandemic could worsen structural deficits and indebtedness of Indian state governments. India's stronger growth than peer countries has been a key factor underpinning the sustainability of states' fiscal performance,'' S&P said in a report titled 'Public Finance System Overview: Indian States'.

S&P Global Ratings had cut India's growth forecast for the current fiscal to 9.5 percent from 11 percent earlier.

The agency lowered the growth outlook saying that a severe second Covid-19 outbreak in April and May led sharp contraction in economic activity, but a gradual revival is underway.

S&P said it will be hard for state governments to rapidly scale down elevated expenditures induced by Covid-19. The pandemic has led to increased spending on healthcare, social safety and digital infrastructure. The agency believes the extraordinary support from the central government and the Reserve Bank of India will remain a key pillar for states' fiscal framework and performance. ''A significant risk for the fiscal framework and performance of Indian states will be the Rs 3 trillion power sector reforms announced in FY2021-22 budget presented by the central government. While details of the proposed reform are not known yet, meaningful state participation is likely. The significant linkages between the power distribution companies (discoms) and states have led to the indebtedness of the discoms shifting to states,'' S&P added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021