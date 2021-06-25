India claimed for next generation Economic Model as Human Resource Economic Model, Worldwide

Geneva [Switzerland]/ New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI/ThePRTree): Recently, WIPO Geneva published the mechanism and concept of H.R Economic Model, thereafter H.R.Economic Model is considering as next-generation Economic system as well as a supernatural incident in the history of Economics. It was being most awaited since last year, for a proposal of $15 trillion GDP (2026) was submitted before Govt of India ( May 2020), that was supernatural news being getting attention from various Economist and journalist World Wide, H.R. Economic Model propounded by an Indian economist as Deepak Sharma called the father of H.R. Economics.

All of us are well aware of Economic stage as Barter stage (1st stage), Gold based Economy (2nd stage), treasury system (3rd stage) and current modern stage as (4th stage), of Economy Era. In Modern stage mankind has been discovered the various new tools of economic system as interest rate, banking system, stock exchange and various economic models as Communism, Socialism, Capitalism, market based Economy, PPP etc. in which socialism and capitalism are considering as two major Economic system.

Whenever cardinal principal of H.R. Economic Model ( 5th stage) a. Human resource is an absolute Assets for the state, group or even at individual level,

b. Human Resource can be valued , thereafter aforesaid valuation coverable into Monetary Fund for Economic utilization. Therefore claim about next generation is validated about H.R. Economic Model is a next generation ( 5th Stage) economic concept, because of capability for valuation of State Human Resource and thereafter convert the aforesaid H.R. value into Monetary Fund, which can be further utilized for Economic activities.

Deepak Sharma propounded the, 1. first tool as National Human Resource Capital account tool shall be maintain at National level.

2. all human resource of state shall be part of national HR capital account. 3. the valuation methods shall be applied to find the valuation at individual level as well as gross valuation at national H.R.Capital Account.

4. the mechanism to utilize the aforesaid valuation, convert into Monetary Fund for further Economic utilization. 5. Other tools of H.R. Economic model as H.R. valuation methods, H.R.accounting standards, H.R. economics standard, H.R. coefficient, e t.c.

On aforesaid ground, Deepak Sharma claimed, mankind Shall get rid of poverty, inequality of income, crony capitalism etc. Let's check the feasibility for $ 15 trillion GDP (2026),

India's current situation is as GDP - $2.7 trillion, Stock Exchange valuation - approx $3.0 trillion, foreign reserve approx $ 0.6 trillion, foreign debt- approx $ 3.0 trillion, meanwhile for get $15 trillion GDP(2026), India should be get $15 trillion investment, while as above data Govt and Private sector, is not capable to arrange the $15 trillion investment, While as per H.R.Economic Model projected that Indian H.R. Capital worth shall be upto $450 trillion till 2026 (Mr. Deepak Sharma), for got $ 15 trillion investment, we required to monetize only (3 to 4 )% worth of Indian H.R. Capital account, while in next 6 month period Govt of India got at least Rs 75 lakh crore ($1.0 trillion) for infrastructure development. Hence, HR capital account/Men Power Grid Shall be World's biggest economic giant with official worth of 450 trillion dollar(2026). Therefore atleast 10 crore new employment opportunity shall be generated in Indian economy,

