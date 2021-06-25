Geojit launches spl portal to boost entrepreneurship via markets

Leading brokerage Geojit Financial Services on Friday launched a partner portal aimed at boosting entrepreneurship targeted at educated housewives and the youth to help them create wealth from the equity markets as they face financial woes amidst the pandemic.

The portal will also help accelerate the gig economy that has gained much traction since the pandemic by helping professionals, educated housewives, and youngsters, among others, generate wealth at zero upfront investment, the brokerage said in a statement.

Advertisement

The portal was inaugurated by Saji Gopinath, vice-chancellor of Kerala University of Digital Science, Innovation and Technology through an online event.

"This portal is another step in our endeavor to handhold upcoming entrepreneurs and help them create wealth. We believe this will significantly enrich and widen the equity culture in the country," said Jones George, Chief digital officer at Geojit Financial Services.

Those with no prior experience but having good networking skills will be given digital training on becoming Geojit's partners and receive attractive referral incentives, he said, adding anyone having prior experience in financial services and certification can join as our business associates and refer clients for multiple products to generate excellent income.

It can be noted that both the equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, have gained on an average 85 percent from the April 2020 lows and till May 2021.

While the Sensex zoomed 84 percent to reach 51,937 points on May 31, 2021, from 28,265 points on April 1, 2020, the broader Nifty spiked to 15,583 points from 8,254, gaining 89 percent during the same period.

Since then the markets have further gained and closed the Friday with new lifetime highs of 52,925.04 for the Sensex and 15,860.35 for the Nifty.

With the market-beating its own record every other day and with bank deposit rates hovering between a low 3.5 percent to 6.5 percent, the program is set to become a new job spinner and earn a respectable income, George said.

The platform will enable them to refer clients for a wide range of products such as IPOs, mutual funds, PMS, AIF, fixed deposits, NCDs, bonds, and loans and using the portal, he added.

''Through this platform, educated youth can set up financial services units from their own homes. These nano startups can help people who were hitherto restricted from participating in economic activities due to mobility constraints," said Dr. Gopinath said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)