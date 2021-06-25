Left Menu

Most Belarus potash exports not affected by EU sanctions - analysts

The ban on transit of production by state-run potash miner Belaruskali through the EU increases transportation costs, but this accounts for less than 10% of the current price, VTB Capital added. The sanctions imposed on Belarus potash have put limits on about 20% of exports of the product transported via Lithuania, the head of Lithuanian Railways said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 17:15 IST
Most Belarus potash exports not affected by EU sanctions - analysts

The European Union's ban on imports and transit of potash from Belarus will not affect most exports of the crop nutrient from the world's top producer, provided the restriction stays in its current form, analysts said.

Thursday's EU ban on imports and transfers of potash from Belarus -- Minsk's main foreign currency earner -- jeopardised the main export route for Belarus Potash Company (BPC) via the Baltic port of Klaipeda in Lithuania. But industry analysts pointed out that BPC's main export product, namely potash with 60% potassium content, is not on the EU's list of sanctioned items.

The ban was part of wide-ranging EU economic sanctions against Belarus, a month after Minsk forced a Ryanair flight to land in order to arrest a government critic. Brussels imposed sanctions on Belarusian potash with a potassium content of less than 40% or more than 62% in the dry product.

"The measures do not cover the key Belarusian potash export, potassium chloride, which is 40-62% K2O by weight, and accounts for 80% of the country’s supplies to the EU," analysts at VTB capital said in a note. The ban on transit of production by state-run potash miner Belaruskali through the EU increases transportation costs, but this accounts for less than 10% of the current price, VTB Capital added.

The sanctions imposed on Belarus potash have put limits on about 20% of exports of the product transported via Lithuania, the head of Lithuanian Railways said on Friday. About 11 million tonnes of Belarus potash crossed the Lithuanian border last year, with about 2.5 million tonnes falling under EU sanctions, Mantas Bartuska told reporters.

Lithuania's Klaipeda port shipped almost 10.7 million tonnes of Belarus potash last year via a terminal 30% owned by Belaruskali. BPC, Belaruskali's export arm, whose supplies account for 20% of global potash trade, competes with Canada's Nutrien and Mosaic among others.

"Every type of product is important to us, irrespective of the volumes supplied," BPC said on Friday about the EU's sanctions list, without providing details. BPC will make every effort to meet its commitments to customers, which include China and India, it added. Potash exports which are the main source of U.S. dollar revenue for Minsk's budget.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021