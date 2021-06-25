Most Belarus potash exports not affected by EU sanctions - analysts

The European Union's ban on imports and transit of potash from Belarus will not affect most exports of the crop nutrient from the world's top producer, provided the restriction stays in its current form, analysts said.

Thursday's EU ban on imports and transfers of potash from Belarus -- Minsk's main foreign currency earner -- jeopardised the main export route for Belarus Potash Company (BPC) via the Baltic port of Klaipeda in Lithuania. But industry analysts pointed out that BPC's main export product, namely potash with 60% potassium content, is not on the EU's list of sanctioned items.

Advertisement

The ban was part of wide-ranging EU economic sanctions against Belarus, a month after Minsk forced a Ryanair flight to land in order to arrest a government critic. Brussels imposed sanctions on Belarusian potash with a potassium content of less than 40% or more than 62% in the dry product.

"The measures do not cover the key Belarusian potash export, potassium chloride, which is 40-62% K2O by weight, and accounts for 80% of the country’s supplies to the EU," analysts at VTB capital said in a note. The ban on transit of production by state-run potash miner Belaruskali through the EU increases transportation costs, but this accounts for less than 10% of the current price, VTB Capital added.

The sanctions imposed on Belarus potash have put limits on about 20% of exports of the product transported via Lithuania, the head of Lithuanian Railways said on Friday. About 11 million tonnes of Belarus potash crossed the Lithuanian border last year, with about 2.5 million tonnes falling under EU sanctions, Mantas Bartuska told reporters.

Lithuania's Klaipeda port shipped almost 10.7 million tonnes of Belarus potash last year via a terminal 30% owned by Belaruskali. BPC, Belaruskali's export arm, whose supplies account for 20% of global potash trade, competes with Canada's Nutrien and Mosaic among others.

"Every type of product is important to us, irrespective of the volumes supplied," BPC said on Friday about the EU's sanctions list, without providing details. BPC will make every effort to meet its commitments to customers, which include China and India, it added. Potash exports which are the main source of U.S. dollar revenue for Minsk's budget.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)