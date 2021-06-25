Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of Zuarinagar plant of ZACL by Paradeep Phosphates

The proposed combination envisages the acquisition of Zuarinagar, Goa plant of Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited (ZACL) by Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL).

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves the acquisition of the Zuarinagar plant of Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited by Paradeep Phosphates Limited.

The proposed combination envisages the acquisition of Zuarinagar, Goa plant of Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited (ZACL) by Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL). As a result of the acquisition, PPL shall acquire the business of developing and manufacturing urea and non-urea fertiliser products presently being carried out by ZACL at the Zuarinagar, Goa Plant

PPL, part of the Adventz Group, is engaged mainly in the manufacture and sale of non-Urea fertilizers, namely, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and NPK fertilizers. It also imports and sells Muriate of Potash (MoP).

ZACL, a public listed company, is also a part of the Adventz Group. It is primarily engaged in the development and manufacturing of fertilizers in India. It has manufacturing facilities at Zuarinagar, Goa where it produces Urea and non-Urea fertilizers.

