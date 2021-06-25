Meenesh Shah takes additional charge as NDDB Chairman
National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Executive Director Meenesh Shah has taken additional charge as the Board's Chairman for six months.
Shah has replaced Varsha Joshi after her tenure ended on May 31, NDDB said in a statement.
He took the additional charge with effect from June 1, and will remain as the chairman for six months or until further orders. Shah has over 35 years of experience in the dairy sector. He is the member secretary of the Indian National Committee (INC) of the International Dairy Federation (IDF) and also a member of the standing committee on dairy policy and economics of IDF.
