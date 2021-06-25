Notion Press helps independent authors monetise lockdown

Coimbatore, June 25 (PTI): Notion Press, which launched a 'do-it-yourself self-publishing' platform, has enabled about 30,000 independent authors publish and sell their books during the lockdown.

Notion Press, kick-started in April 2019, has published works worth Rs. 50 crore till date, particularly during the lockdown period.

The self-publishing platform is churning out a record 2,000 books a month, that is, one new book being published every 25 minutes.

Ever since we launched the platform two years ago, writers have been using it to build their brand and to convert their passion/expertise into earnings. Our top authors earn over Rs 10 lakh from selling their books through Notion Press,'' its co-founder and CEO Naveen Valsakumar said in a press release on Friday.

''We are excited about fueling the passion economy in India where creators can earn meaningful revenue doing what they love, he said.

Notion Press authors range from the age of seven to 94 giving life to their mission of putting the power of publishing into everyones hands and they range from students to educators, entrepreneurs to bureaucrats, home-makers to professionals - all of them writing on topics of their passion and expertise.

Writers can publish their books in English, Hindi, Tamil and other Indian languages and the most popular genres are mystery & thriller, romance, biography, management books, business self-help and poetry, the release said.

We have over 3,50,000 writers who are part of our community and in various stages of writing their books, Associate Vice-President (Publishing) of Notion Press Shiraj Abdul said in the release.

''We share 70 per cent of the profits with our writers, he added.

