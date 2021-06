APPO chief confirmed as keynote speaker at African Energy Week 2021

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (EnergyChamber.org) is proud to announce the confirmation of Dr Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary-General of the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) as a keynote speaker at the first-ever African Energy Week (AEW) 2021. Representing one of the continent's most esteemed energy organizations, and one of the world's most influential industry leaders, Dr Ibrahim's participation in AEW is greatly significant.

AEW 2021 comprises the first-ever African Energy Village, a revolutionary event concept whereby the utilization of multiple venues and platforms enables a diverse event format. The concept of the Energy Village lends itself to the theme of networking as opposed to what one may find in a rigid conference program, and therefore, participation by APPO, whose mission is to promote cooperation in the field of hydrocarbons of its member countries and other global institutions to foster fruitful collaboration and partnerships is far-reaching.

Advertisement

APPO considers petroleum as a catalyst for energy security, sustainable development and economic diversification. With key topics at AEW 2021 including poverty eradication by 2030; the future of the African oil and gas industry; African upstream, midstream and downstream opportunities; and the role of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), the International Energy Agency (IEC), the International Association of Geophysical Contractors (IAGC), and the American Petroleum Institute (API), APPO's participation will not only further AEW 2021's agenda but ensure the event's success.

"We are extremely proud to announce Dr Omar Ibrahim's participation at AEW 2021. As one of Africa's most esteemed industry executives, whose mission is to promote energy security, continent-wide socioeconomic growth, and the role of petroleum and APPO in Africa, Dr Ibrahim represents a compelling speaker and fundamental partner," states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC.

Taking place in Cape Town on the 9th-12th of November 2021, AEW 2021 will comprise a four-day interactive conference and networking event, with a specific focus placed on Africa's role within the global energy transition and the future of Africa's energy sector. The event will utilize multiple venues and conference facilities to present delegates with a COVID-19 compliant, yet productive, Africa-focused energy event.

(With Inputs from APO)