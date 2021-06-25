CitiusTech acquires SDLC Partners

Left Menu

Healthcare technology solutions provider CitiusTech on Friday said it has acquired SDLC Partners (SDLC).

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

Pittsburgh, US-based SDLC focuses on three key areas of payer technology needs – technology transformation, consulting and automation solutions. It has a team of over 350 healthcare technology professionals. SDLC's revenues stood at USD 45 million and the projected revenue for 2021 is USD 50 million.

''Payer organisations are leaning heavily on digital capabilities and innovative technology solutions to enhance quality of care, member experience and overall performance. Our investment in SDLC is another step towards helping payers accelerate their transformation to value-based, member-centric operating models,” CitiusTech President Bhaskar Sambasivan said in a statement.

CitiusTech is a pure play healthcare technology company with over 3,800 technology professionals in India working across four areas - enterprise applications, data and analytics, data science and healthcare consulting. CitiusTech has presence in India, North America, London, Dubai and Singapore.

''SDLC brings proven capabilities and very talented team members with deep expertise, manifesting in the solutions we are known to deliver for clients. ''Combining this with CitiusTech's industry presence and its rich portfolio of complementary digital offerings give us the ability to broaden our access to payer markets, compete and win larger opportunities and move front and centre in our customer's digital transformation strategy,” Chris Simchick, Chief Executive Officer of SDLC Partners, said.

