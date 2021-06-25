Left Menu

Inox Wind's loss narrows to Rs 105 cr in Mar quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 18:44 IST
Inox Wind's loss narrows to Rs 105 cr in Mar quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Inox Wind's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 105.87 crore in the March 2021 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company's consolidated net loss had stood at Rs 192.17 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2020, according to a a BSE filing.

Its total income during January-March 2021 rose to Rs 295.46 crore, compared with Rs 196.74 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year 2020-21, consolidated net loss widened to Rs 307.12 crore as against Rs 279.40 crore loss in 2019-20.

Total income during the fiscal stood at Rs 783.42 crore, compared with Rs 784.38 crore in 2019-20.

About the COVID-19 impact, it stated that the management believes that the impact of this outbreak on the business and financial position of the group would not be significant as at the date of approval of these financial results.

The management does not see any risks in the group's ability to continue as a going concern and meeting its liabilities as and when they fall due, it added.

The group is engaged in the business of manufacturing of wind turbine generators and related services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021