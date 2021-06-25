Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits new peaks after May inflation data misses estimates

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 19:09 IST
The S&P 500 hit all-time high at the open on Friday following robust earnings forecast from Nike, while weaker-than-expected inflation data eased worries about monetary policy tightening in the near term.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.96 points, or 0.19%, at 4,274.45, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 31.10 points, or 0.22%, to 14,400.81 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 131.28 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 34,328.10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

