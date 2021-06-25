US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits new peaks after May inflation data misses estimates

The S&P 500 hit all-time high at the open on Friday following robust earnings forecast from Nike, while weaker-than-expected inflation data eased worries about monetary policy tightening in the near term.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.96 points, or 0.19%, at 4,274.45, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 31.10 points, or 0.22%, to 14,400.81 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 131.28 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 34,328.10.

