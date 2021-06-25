Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1925 hours: DEL69 BIZ-INCOME TAX-RELIEF Govt extends various I-T compliance deadlines; exempts tax on employee's COVID treatment New Delhi:The government on Friday extended deadlines for various income tax compliances and said the amount paid by an employer to employees for COVID-19 treatment would be tax exempt. DEL50 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex soars to all-time high amid firm global trend; posts weekly gain Mumbai: The BSE Sensex overcame a choppy start to finish at a fresh lifetime high on Friday, propelled by bank and metal stocks amid a bullish trend in overseas markets. BOM16 BIZ-FOREX-RESERVES Forex reserves decline USD 4 bn to USD 603.93 bn on slide in gold assets Mumbai: Sliding from a lifetime high, India's forex reserves declined by USD 4.148 billion to reach USD 603.933 billion for the week ended June 18 due to a fall in gold and currency assets, RBI data showed on Friday. DEL62 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee logs marginal drop to end at 74.20 against USD Mumbai: The rupee saw a marginal 2 paise drop to end at 74.20 against the US dollar on Friday as month-end demand for the American currency from oil companies brought the domestic unit under pressure.

DEL56 BIZ-ESIC-PAYROLL DATA ESIC scheme adds 10.41 lakh new members in April 2021 New Delhi: Around 10.41 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in April, official data showed on Friday, giving a perspective on formal sector employment in the country.

DEL71 BIZ-LD TWITTER-PRASAD-ACCOUNT BLOCK Twitter denies access to IT Minister's account for 1 hr; Prasad slams platform's arbitrariness New Delhi: Amid its strained relations with the Indian government, Twitter on Friday briefly blocked IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from accessing his account over alleged violation of the US copyright law - a move that was immediately slammed by him as being arbitrary and against IT rules.

DCM39 BIZ-SBI-CHAIRMAN SBI better positioned to tackle any subsequent COVID-19 wave: Khara Mumbai: The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has adjusted to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and is well poised to deal with any further pandemic-induced disruptions, its Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said.

DEL27 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines marginally by Rs 66; silver gains Rs 332 New Delhi:Gold in the national capital on Friday dipped marginally by Rs 66 to Rs 46,309 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities. PTI SHW SHW

