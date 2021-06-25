Left Menu

Pharmeasy to acquire Thyrocare in Rs 4,546 crore-deal

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 19:36 IST
Pharmeasy to acquire Thyrocare in Rs 4,546 crore-deal
  • Country:
  • India

Digital healthcare company Pharmeasy on Friday announced that it will acquire a controlling stake in diagnostic chain Thyrocare for Rs 4,546 crore.

API Holdings, the parent of the unicorn Pharmeasy, and A Velumani, Chairman and Managing Director of Thyrocare Technologies, have signed a definitive agreement for the deal.

Under the transaction, the Delhi-based company will buy 66.1 per cent stake in Thyrocare from Velumani and his affiliates at Rs 1,300 per share, according to a statement.

The transaction, which is significant because an entrenched player is getting acquired by a startup, will also see a subsidiary of API making an open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake in the listed Thyrocare, the statement said.

Velumani will be separately acquiring a minority non-controlling stake of less than 5 per cent in API as part of a series of equity investments by existing and new investors of API.

Shares of Thyrocare closed 6.23 per cent up at Rs 1,448.05 apiece on BSE on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021