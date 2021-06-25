'Mentally unsound' woman goes missing from hospital

Police are searching for a mentally unsound woman reportedly missing from a private hospital here on Friday.

The 23-year-old woman of the nearby Tirupur district was undergoing treatment and is believed to have gone missing, the police said.

Advertisement

CCTV footage showed her walking outside the hospital at around 1.30 PM, they said adding efforts are on to find her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)