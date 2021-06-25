'Mentally unsound' woman goes missing from hospital

Coimbatore, June 25 (PTI): Police are searching for a mentally unsound woman who was reported missing from a private hospital here on Friday.

The 23-year-old woman of Vellakoil in nearby Tirupur district was undergoing treatment and is believed to have gone missing, the police said.

CCTV camera footage showed her walking outside the hospital at around 1.30 PM, they said adding that efforts are on to find her.

