MSRDC launches online toll plaza pass facility

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 19:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on Friday said it has launched a facility for online purchase and activation of monthly passes for use at five toll plazas at entry points of Mumbai.

In a statement here, MSRDC said the decision has been taken to avoid crowding at toll nakas for obtaining monthly passes at the time of COVID-19.

''This facility will benefit about 25,000 vehicle owners in Mumbai,'' the state-run corporation stated.

MSRDC said the facility of monthly pass for vehicles passing through Vashi, Mulund, Dahisar, Airoli and LBS Marg toll plazas has been available for a long time, but now it is available online.

''Vehicle owners can purchase a single or multi toll pass in FastTag (an electronic toll collection system) by depositing money through banks online sitting at home and at the same time activate it online,'' the statement said.

The prevailing system of activating the pass within three days by going at the toll booth has been cancelled. Also, the condition of affixing the colour-coded sticker of toll contractor on the windscreen of the vehicle has been relaxed, it said.

