RBI prescribes qualifications for MDs, WTDs of urban cooperative banks

The Reserve Bank on Friday prescribed educational qualifications and 'fit and proper' criteria for managing directors (MDs) and whole-time directors (WTDs) of primary urban cooperative banks and barred MPs and MLAs from these posts.

Issuing the guidelines for appointment of MDs and WTDs, the RBI said MPs, MLAs and representatives of municipal corporations will not be eligible to hold such positions in the primary urban cooperative banks (UCBs).

It further said the MD/WTD should be a post graduate or have qualifications in finance discipline. He or she could be either chartered/cost accountant, MBA (finance) or have a diploma in banking or cooperative business management.

The person should not be below 35 years of age or more than 70 years, it added.

''The person shall have a combined experience of at least eight years at the middle/senior management level in the banking sector (including the experience gained in the concerned UCB) or non-banking finance companies engaged in lending (loan companies) and asset financing,'' the notification said.

Besides MPs, MLAs and representatives of municipal corporations and local bodies, persons engaged in business, trade or having substantial interest in any company too will not be eligible for appointment to such positions.

Regarding the tenure of appointment, it said the person can be appointed for a maximum of five years and will be eligible for re-appointment.

However, it said the MD or WTD will not hold the post for more than 15 years. After that, the person, if necessary, may be re-appointed after a three-year cooling period.

It further said the ''UCBs whose existing MD/CEO has completed a tenure of five years may approach RBI either to seek re-appointment of the incumbent, if he/she is eligible, or for appointment of a new MD/CEO, within a period of two months...''.

In case a UCB decides to terminate the services of MD/ WTD before the expiry of tenure, it will have to seek prior approval of the Reserve Bank.

The directions are applicable to all Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks, the RBI said.

In a separate circular, the RBI mandated the appointment of Chief Risk Officer (CRO) by UCBs with asset size of Rs 5,000 crore and above. It is necessary that every UCB focuses its attention on putting in place appropriate risk management mechanism commensurate with its business profile and strategic objectives, it said. ''In this connection, it has been decided that all UCBs having asset size of Rs 5,000 crore or above, shall appoint a Chief Risk Officer (CRO). The Board must clearly define the CRO's role and responsibilities and ensure that he/she functions independently,'' the circular said. The CRO should have direct reporting lines to MD/CEO or Board or the Risk Management Committee of the Board (RMC), it added.

