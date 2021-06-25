Left Menu

K'taka govt permits marriage functions with 40 attendees

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 20:50 IST
K'taka govt permits marriage functions with 40 attendees
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, June 25 (PTI): Karnataka government on Friday permitted conduct of marriage functions in choultries, hotels, resorts and function halls involving not more than 40 guests.

The weddings can be held from June 28 with some conditions.

According to an order issued by the State government, those organising marriages should obtain permission from either the Joint Commissioner of the BBMP Zone in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike area or Tahsildar at the taluks.

The officer concerned shall issue 40 passes per marriage function by name, the order said. Only people with passes would be allowed to attend the marriage and they shall not be transferable, the order said.

People attending the function have been asked to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021