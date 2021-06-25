Gahlot inaugurates installation of safety screens in auto-rickshaws

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday inaugurated the installation of safety screens between driver and passengers in auto-rickshaws in the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi Transport Department, in collaboration with ride-hailing app Uber India, is installing safety screens for free on a first-come, first-serve basis in 10,000 auto-rickshaws on the premise of Burari Transport Authority, a statement from the department said.

Advertisement

The initiative is open for non-Uber three-wheelers as well, it said.

''As Delhi begins to open up, we want to ensure that citizens feel safe and confident about stepping out. Autos have become the lifeline of this city, especially during the pandemic…Installation of safety screens will help make moving around the city safer and ensure social distancing within the autos,'' Gehlot was quoted as saying in the statement.

''We thank Uber for their support to all city autos and appreciate the steps being taken by them to improve safety on their platform,'' he added.

Rajiv Aggarwal, head of public policy, India-South Asia at Uber, said through the partnership with the Delhi government, the Uber aims to ''promote safer mobility, and increase public awareness about COVID-19 safety measures among auto drivers''.

''For Uber, safety comes first and we feel that helping create a safe travel zone will help cities get moving again. We truly believe that India rides on auto and with support from the city administration, city auto drivers and riders, we can do our bit to make every auto ride safer,'' Aggarwal said.

Later, the transport minister also visited the ongoing renovation of the Auto-rickshaw and Taxi unit at Burari Transport Authority.

The office, which as per the statement would be open to the public soon, will cater to services related to registration and permit to autos-rickshaws and taxis in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)