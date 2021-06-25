Left Menu

Container ship catches fire off Port Blair coast; ICG deploys ship, aircraft for assistance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 21:03 IST
Container ship catches fire off Port Blair coast; ICG deploys ship, aircraft for assistance
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A container ship off the Port Blair coast caught fire on Friday and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has deployed a ship and an aircraft for assistance, an official statement said.

''Container ship MSC Messina with 28 crew about 425 nautical miles from Port Blair reported fire in engine room AM 25 Jun, one crew missing,'' the ICG said on Twitter.

The ship is en route from Colombo to Singapore, it said.

''MRCC (Merchant Rescue Coordination Centre) in Port Blair is coordinating assistance through MSC Deila (another container ship) in vicinity. ICG Ship & aircraft being deployed,'' the ICG said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021