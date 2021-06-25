Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Two missing trekkers found

Dehradun, Jun 25 PTI A day after they got separated from their group and went missing, two trekkers including a foreigner were rescued on Friday from Ghanghariya-Hemkund trek route, police said. They are part of a four-member team of trekkers and got separated during the course of the trek on Thursday evening, police added.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-06-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 21:25 IST
Uttarakhand: Two missing trekkers found
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Dehradun, Jun 25 (PTI) A day after they got separated from their group and went missing, two trekkers including a foreigner were rescued on Friday from Ghanghariya-Hemkund trek route, police said. An SDRF team found the duo near the Himalayan Sikh shrine on Friday, police added. Though safely rescued, the trekkers are sick and rather traumatised by their experience, they said. One of them is 35-year-old Ali Osha from Slovenia and the other is 29-year-old Harpreet from Punjab, police said. They are part of a four-member team of trekkers and got separated during the course of the trek on Thursday evening, police added.

