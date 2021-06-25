Left Menu

Three killed as trucks collide in UP

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 25-06-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 21:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three people were killed and another injured when two trucks collided head-on at Delhi-Lucknow highway, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Fatehganj area here, they said. While Naseem (35), Nirale Hasan (45) and his helper Yunus (30) were killed, Irfan was seriously injured, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

