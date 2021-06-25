Business brief

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 22:32 IST
Fintech start-up BANKIT will offer customised and co-branded prepaid card to businesses which they can issue to their employees with a loadable value up to Rs 2 lakh.

The company has launched a new business unit under which it will offer customisable and co-branded prepaid card solutions to MSMEs, start-ups and corporates, the company said on Friday. This new unit will allow the businesses to issue prepaid cards to their employees and customers, supported by a cardholder mobile app. This prepaid card can be used online, shops or at ATMs, the Noida-based company said.

The cards can be loaded with a maximum balance of Rs 2 lakh and used for utility bill payments, wallet recharges, online shopping at e-commerce platforms, ticket booking, cash withdrawals at ATMs and making payments at point-of-sale (POS) terminals. The cards will be available in virtual, plastic and wearable forms.

BANKIT Chief Strategy Officer Satyajeet Limaye said, ''We are focused towards MSMEs, start-ups and offer branding opportunities for corporates through customisable prepaid card solutions.'' PTI KPM HRS hrs

