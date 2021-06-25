Left Menu

Anticipating farmers' protest, Delhi Metro to shut three stations on Saturday

The Delhi Metro has decided to shut three main stations on the Yellow Line for four hours on Saturday, anticipating protest by farmers agitating over the three agri laws enacted last year.Saturday will also mark completion of seven months of the protests by farmers, ever since they began their stir by camping at the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 22:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Saturday will also mark completion of seven months of the protests by farmers, ever since they began their stir by camping at the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana. The other two protest sites on the national capital's borders are Tikri and Ghazipur.

Protests in the heart of the national capital are anticipated on Saturday and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and police authorities have taken security measures.

''As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday),'' the DMRC tweeted on Friday night.

A senior police officer also said that in view of the anticipated protest, the DMRC has been asked to close some designated metro stations as a precautionary measure.

A spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union said, ''Farmers are gathering again in large numbers at the Ghazipur border'' in a show of strength.

Farmers have been protesting since November 25, seeking repealing of the three central laws.

On June 26, representatives of farmers will seek to submit memoranda to governors in various states. Delhi's Raj Niwas is located in the Civil Lines area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

