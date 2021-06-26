Left Menu

IMF says board discussed $650 bln expansion of reserves, process to be completed in August

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 02:32 IST
IMF says board discussed $650 bln expansion of reserves, process to be completed in August
The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Friday discussed a proposed $650 billion expansion of its emergency reserves, marking the next step in a process expected to be completed in August, the IMF said in a statement.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said the allocation of the IMF's reserve currency, or Special Drawing Rights, would be the largest in its history. It is aimed at helping the most vulnerable members of the global lender weather the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.

