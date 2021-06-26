Left Menu

El Salvador bitcoin move opens banks to money laundering, terrorism financing risks -Fitch

7, "would increase financial institutions' regulatory, financial and operational risks, including the potential of violating international anti-money laundering and terrorist financing standards," said Fitch. The possibility of using bitcoin for all obligations, including bank loans, could funnel bitcoin traffic through the Central American country, which "may increase the risks that proceeds from illicit activities pass through the Salvadoran financial system," Fitch said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2021 02:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 02:43 IST
El Salvador bitcoin move opens banks to money laundering, terrorism financing risks -Fitch

El Salvador's law making bitcoin legal tender means banks face higher risks, including of violating rules against money laundering and terrorism financing, rating agency Fitch said in a report on Friday. The bitcoin move, set to take effect on Sept. 7, "would increase financial institutions' regulatory, financial and operational risks, including the potential of violating international anti-money laundering and terrorist financing standards," said Fitch.

The possibility of using bitcoin for all obligations, including bank loans, could funnel bitcoin traffic through the Central American country, which "may increase the risks that proceeds from illicit activities pass through the Salvadoran financial system," Fitch said. On Thursday, Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele said bitcoin use will be optional, meaning anyone receiving a bitcoin payment can chose to automatically convert those into U.S. dollars, legal tender in El Salvador for the last two decades.

Fitch added regulations need to fully comply with global standards set by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force, given that "bitcoin's lack of transparency could increase the risk of money laundering." Bukele has touted advantages of bitcoin for international transfers which are key in a country like El Salvador, where a fifth of gross domestic product in 2019 was linked to money sent back from workers abroad according to the World Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
3
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
4
Science News Roundup: Eisai's drug for Alzheimer's with Biogen gets breakthrough status in the U.S; Meet Nesher Ramla Homo - new early human discovered at Israeli cement site and more

Science News Roundup: Eisai's drug for Alzheimer's with Biogen gets breakthr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021