Goa-bound Rajdhani Express derails inside tunnel near Ratnagiri; all passengers safe
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2021 07:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 07:38 IST
- Country:
- India
The Madgaon-bound Rajdhani Express from Hazrat Nizamuddin derailed in Karbude tunnel near Ratnagiri on Saturday morning, an official said.
No passenger has been injured, the official said, adding the accident spot is 325 km from Mumbai.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai students travelling abroad for studies express happiness over prioritised COVID-19 vaccination
Mumbai: NDPS court ask NCB to file reply on Siddharth Pithani's bail plea
Respite for Mumbai after two days of rains
Mumbai: Man held for shooting video on railway track
Mumbai rain: Work is underway to cover 73000 manholes, says Mayor