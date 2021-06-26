Left Menu

Goa-bound Rajdhani Express derails inside tunnel near Ratnagiri; all passengers safe

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2021 07:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 07:38 IST
The Madgaon-bound Rajdhani Express from Hazrat Nizamuddin derailed in Karbude tunnel near Ratnagiri on Saturday morning, an official said.

No passenger has been injured, the official said, adding the accident spot is 325 km from Mumbai.

