eduVelocity Global: Overseas education consultancy guides students to best-fit universities abroad despite Covid-19 challenges

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI/PNN): While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has uprooted major business sectors in the country, genuine providers who assist overseas student applicants appear to still be thriving. Indian students continue to express their desire to pursue their "study abroad" dreams both at the undergraduate and master's levels despite (or perhaps because of) the Covid-related challenges for the past year and a half. Surprisingly, many of them have continued to add exciting academic and co-curricular accomplishments to their resume, even in these times of unprecedented challenges, in order to ensure that they are competitive as applicants to their best-ranked programs and universities in their fields of choice. As an overseas education consultancy, with a 100 percent track record of success, eduVelocity has offices in Delhi and Chandigarh but works with students from across India and the world including California, Toronto, Penang, Singapore, Italy, Dubai, and elsewhere. With a collective experience of 50+ years, the entity aims to help young, bright, and talented undergraduate and graduate students find -- and receive admissions and scholarship offers from -- their best-fit programs at renowned universities across more than 16 different countries in order to fully realise their potential to make a difference within their chosen fields and communities.

From engineers and computer enthusiasts to economists, industrial and graphic designers, psychologists, fashion designers and marketers, creative writers, lawyers, musicians, and so on... EV's Class of 2021 includes undergraduate and postgraduate students with extremely diverse interest areas and backgrounds, personalities, and personal aspirations about shaping global careers for themselves. For almost 7 years now, under the leadership of Vinu Warrier who possesses more than 25 years of experience in the field of overseas education, eduVelocity has been successful in fetching excellent offers and scholarships for various programs from top-ranked universities. Warrier was recently awarded the Best Education Counselor in 2020 at the International Education Awards (virtual), organized by KitesKraft Productions (@iesa 2020) for his outstanding work with and mentorship of students and his team. "I cannot think of a more meaningful way of spending our time than in helping bright talented young students finding good homes across the globe where they may fully realize their potential to make a difference in the world. I am so very proud of our Class of 2021, who have worked so hard, despite the extraordinary challenges posed by the pandemic, to secure such amazing results" said Vinu Warrier, Founder & Managing Partner, eduVelocity Global.

Advertisement

This year, even as the pandemic continues to rage, EV will graduate 102 students; 79 undergraduate and 23 postgraduate students who are waiting to enter top-notch universities abroad. The students have bagged 584 admissions offers and scholarships worth USD 5638133 (INR 392249260) from universities across India, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Germany. Beyond assisting in the overall admissions procedure, the various counseling services at EV enhance students' personalities. Despite the pandemic, profile building for the EV's Class of 2021 was successfully completed through virtual MUNs, such online events as eduVelocity Global Business Challenge (a social entrepreneurship competition), job shadowing and internship experiences, various research projects and paper publications, Massive Open Online Courses, webinars, international third party collaborations and knowledge sessions for prospective students overseas.

The recently held eduVelocity Global Business Challenge 2021 was conducted using virtual interactions for the different rounds. High schoolers were encouraged to showcase their entrepreneurial minds and develop their knowledge and experience of enterprise. Consisting of 16 teams, the event had students competing for the top spot with innovative and sustainable business ideas along with a positive social and environmental benefit. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)