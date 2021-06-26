Rajasthan BJP takes swipe at Congress over Gehlot aide's 'hiring pilots' tweet

The BJP latched onto a tweet by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's economic advisor Arvind Mayaram about ''hiring pilots'' to take a swipe at the state's ruling party over dissidence within its ranks.

Mayaram's tweet came amid a tussle between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

While many Twitter users termed the tweet an attempt of a sycophant to please his boss, BJP leaders linked it to the infighting in the ruling party.

In his tweet on Thursday, Mayaram shared a cartoon whose caption said, ''I don't have a pilot license or any flying experience. Recruit me for the canceled flights.'' Along with the image, he wrote, ''Wicked wit.'' Responding to it, BJP MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathore said, ''Wow! What wonderful timing...CM @ashokgehlot51 Fiji's economic affairs advisor is now playing the role of political advisor also. The lack of political advisors in CM's camp is worrying. By the way, one pilot is enough to trouble the government.'' In another tweet, he added, ''What will be the circumstances when more pilots without license come in? The pilot in the cartoon may not have the qualification and license, but the pilot who has become a problem for the government has both, qualification and license. In such a situation, recruitment of pilots without qualification and license can be a thorn in the flesh for the government.'' Mayaram later clarified and wrote, ''My post isn't political. It is a reflection on the state of the sundown economy with the destruction of over 1 crore jobs. Demand has also been destroyed. That's why flights are being canceled all the time. Wake up and smell coffee.'' Dissidence has resurfaced in Rajasthan's ruling party nearly a year after it managed to stave off a rebellion by the Pilot camp.

