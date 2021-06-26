Left Menu

Goa-bound Rajdhani Express derails inside tunnel in Maha; all passengers safe, rail traffic restored

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 16:55 IST
Goa-bound Rajdhani Express derails inside tunnel in Maha; all passengers safe, rail traffic restored
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa-bound Rajdhani Express train from Hazrat Nizamuddin, with 309 passengers on board, derailed inside a tunnel in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra early on Saturday, but nobody was injured in the incident, officials said.

The front wheel of the locomotive of the superfast special train - 02414 - that was going to Madgaon in Goa, derailed around 4.15 am in Karbude tunnel, approximately 325 kms from Mumbai, they said.

The derailment led to disruption of railway traffic on the route, but it was restored within a few hours, the officials said.

A boulder had fallen on the tracks, which led to the derailment, a spokesperson of the Konkan Railway, which operates the route, said.

''The front wheel of the locomotive of the Rajdhani superfast train derailed in Karbude tunnel located between Ukshi and Bhoke stations in Ratnagiri region of the Konkan Railway,'' the official said.

A rail maintenance vehicle (RMV) and an accident relief medical van (ARMV) with re-railing equipment were rushed to the spot for the restoration work, he said.

"As many as 309 passengers were traveling in the train," the Konkan Railway said in a statement. The restoration work of the derailed train was completed and the track fit certificate was issued at 8.18 am, it said, adding that the express train began its journey towards Madgaon at 9.14 am. "Traffic on the Konkan Railway route was restored at 10.27 am," the statement added. The Konkan Railway operates 756 km-long route between Roha near Mumbai and Thokur near Mangalore. This route, which is spread across three states - Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka - is one of the challenging terrains with many rivers, gorges and mountains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
4
Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers; Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence and more

Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021