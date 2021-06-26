SJVN Q4 profit grows 55 pc to Rs 620 crore

State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd on Saturday posted a 55 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 619.92 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company's net profit after tax from continuing operations was at Rs 399.21 crore in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2019-20, SJVN said in a BSE filing.

During the quarter under review, its total income jumped to Rs 1,084.96 crore, from Rs 703.72 crore a year ago.

The company's total expenses reduced to Rs 348.74 crore compared to Rs 439.07 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

SJVN further informed that its board has recommended a final dividend of 40 paise per share of Rs 10 each for the FY 2020-21.

Shimla-headquartered SJVN Ltd is a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

