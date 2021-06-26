Left Menu

Consignment of dragon fruit exported to Dubai from Maharashtra: Comm min

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 20:29 IST
Consignment of dragon fruit exported to Dubai from Maharashtra: Comm min
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce ministry on Saturday said a consignment of 'dragon fruit' has been exported to Dubai from Maharashtra.

At present, dragon fruit or Kamalam is grown mostly in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, it said.

There are three main varieties of dragon fruit: white flesh with pink skin, red flesh with pink skin, and white flesh with yellow skin.

The fruit contains fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It added that fruit production commenced in India in the early 1990s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers; Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence and more

Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers;...

 Global
4
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021