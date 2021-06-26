Consignment of dragon fruit exported to Dubai from Maharashtra: Comm min
- Country:
- India
The commerce ministry on Saturday said a consignment of 'dragon fruit' has been exported to Dubai from Maharashtra.
At present, dragon fruit or Kamalam is grown mostly in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, it said.
There are three main varieties of dragon fruit: white flesh with pink skin, red flesh with pink skin, and white flesh with yellow skin.
The fruit contains fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It added that fruit production commenced in India in the early 1990s.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar holds meeting with India's envoys to Gulf nations
Young, Indian, Unvaccinated: the world's largest inoculation drive falters
India fastest-growing FinTech market, ahead of US in financial innovation: Senator Steve Daines
India's domestic challenges due to Covid threaten its regional, global ambitions: US think-tank
India records 91,702 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours