Consignment of dragon fruit exported to Dubai from Maharashtra: Comm min

The commerce ministry on Saturday said a consignment of 'dragon fruit' has been exported to Dubai from Maharashtra.

At present, dragon fruit or Kamalam is grown mostly in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, it said.

There are three main varieties of dragon fruit: white flesh with pink skin, red flesh with pink skin, and white flesh with yellow skin.

The fruit contains fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It added that fruit production commenced in India in the early 1990s.

